Maharashtra Lockdown: A day after allowing vaccinated people to travel in Mumbai local trains, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a virtual meeting with the COVID Task Force at 8:30 PM tonight wherein he might take a decision regarding easing of restrictions. After the meeting, CM Thackeray is expected to address a press conference and is likely to make several big announcements including the gradual resumption of hotels, malls, and religious places.

Last week, Thackeray had hinted at easing restriction in the coming days but with the utmost caution. "The Maharashtra government is going to grant more relaxations, but we are taking every step cautiously. A decision will be taken for local train passengers as well. We need to ensure that these relaxations do not trigger another wave of COVID-19," Thackeray had said on Saturday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to hold a virtual meeting with the COVID Task Force today at 8:30 pm. Discussion over easing of restrictions is expected. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/sd32Il2aSV — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, speaking in a live webcast, CM Thackeray allowed fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai to commute via local trains from August 15, but, he asserted that a gap of 14 days from the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is necessary to avail the facility. Over the last few days, several organisations and political parties had been demanding that common people, who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, be allowed to board the local trains, called the lifeline of Mumbai.

“Fully vaccinated people will be allowed to travel on local trains from August 15. Those who have completed 14 days after their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine can apply on a specially-created app to get a special railway pass and they can collect it from the local ward offices,” he said, adding that those who do not have smartphones, can obtain the pass offline.

Mumbai local train services will be open to fully vaccinated people from 15th August "This is a good decision by the Maharashtra government. Vaccination coverage should also be increased in the state," says a commuter pic.twitter.com/zPMMrxVB41 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

As of now, 19 lakh people in Mumbai are fully vaccinated, Thackeray stated, adding that his government was considering granting relaxations to shops, malls, restaurants, and places of religious worship.

Thackeray said that stopping the third wave of coronavirus was in the hands of people by following COVID-appropriate behaviour.

“The virus is still lurking around us and we should not be complacent. I understand that your patience is wearing off. But please don’t lose patience,” he said.

We need to ascertain how many fully vaccinated citizens are there and how much relaxation can be given to them, he stated yesterday.