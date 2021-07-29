Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday informed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take the final call today on the suggestions proposed by the Covid Task Force over the relaxation of covid restrictions from certain districts. “Today, in the COVID task force meet, Chief Minister will take the final call on our suggestions. We have suggested that COVID relaxation should be given to 25 districts where the positivity rate is much lower than the state average,” Rajesh Tope said.Also Read - Maharashtra Cabinet Govt Decides to Reduce School Fees By 15 Per Cent

Earlier, state minister Aslam Shaikh had indicated that Maharashtra may witness more relaxations in the lockdown norms given in the next few days. According to Shaikh, several ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance government feel that people who are vaccinated with two doses should be permitted to travel. Further, restaurants may be allowed to stay open for a longer duration. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Maharashtra Govt's Decision on Allowing Unrestricted Travel for Fully Vaccinated Citizens to be Announced Soon

Aslam Shaikh on Wednesday said that the state must be unlocked further and the timing of the restaurants will be increased in the days to come. However, he added that a decision in this regard will be taken soon. He said that several state ministers feel that the full-vaccinated people should be allowed to travel in the state. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Timings In Restaurants Will Be Increased Soon, State Minister Aslam Shaikh Hints at Further Relaxation

“The restrictions that were brought four months ago have been slowly relaxed. Our ministers feel that people who are vaccinated with two doses should be permitted to travel. Timings in restaurants also must be increased. A decision will be taken soon,” Aslam Shaikh said.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the state government has been facing pressure from various quarters to relax rules as several businesses encounter economic hardship. Maharashtra’s weekly positivity rate has dropped to 3.8% from last week’s 4.36%, indicating a downward trend of the second Covid-19 wave.

The state currently has 10 districts with positivity rates above the state average of 3.8%. These are Satara (8.03%), Pune (7.23%), Kolhapur (7.18%), Sangli (6.91%), Sindhudurg (6.49 %), Solapur (5.90%), Ahmednagar (4.95%), Beed (4.88%), Raigad (4.70%), and Ratnagiri (3.83%).

What Deputy CM Hinted Earlier:

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had hinted at issuing relaxation in the state further. He had said that the restrictions in Maharashtra would be relaxed after the cabinet meeting. He also added that the time limit for opening shops can be increased from 4 PM to 7 PM.

He had also stated that the owners of such restaurants and hotels will get permission to open till late evening, where the owners and staff have taken both doses of the vaccine. Offices and institutions can also be allowed to run at full capacity for people who have taken both doses.