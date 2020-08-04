Maharashtra Lockdown News Updates: To keep a check on the coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government has imposed a complete 14-day shutdown in Hingoli district, which is 220 kilometers from Aurangabad. The lockdown will come into effect with minimal exemptions from August 6. Also Read - Monsoon Session of Parliament May Begin From August-end or September Amid COVID-19: Reports

Issuing guidelines, Collector Ruchesh Jayvanshi said that only milk outlets and medicine shops will remain open and the lockdown period will be used to trace 'super spreaders', with large-scale testing of shopkeepers and vegetable vendors.

In an effort to contain the coronavirus, cash withdrawals from banks have been banned for the past 10 days and teams are going to villages to deliver money to account-holders.

The development comes as Maharashtra continued to record a high daily Covid toll with 266 deaths on Monday, including a sudden shooting up of fatalities in the state’s second capital Nagpur, even as the recovery rate improved further.

The state has recorded 8,968 new Covid cases, taking its tally to 450,196 and the death toll has risen to 15,842 – both highest in the country.

The recovery rate increased for the seventh consecutive day, rising from 62.74 per cent to 63.76 per cent on Monday, while the current mortality rate stood at 3.52 per cent.

Mumbai’s deaths, meanwhile, declined to the sub-50 range for the fourth time in a week and with 46 fatalities, the city toll increased to 6,493 and the number of corona cases went up by 970 to touch 117,406 now.

(With inputs from agencies)