Mumbai: Amid widespread fears of an imminent third wave of the corona, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged people not to protest for the reopening of temples and other establishments/places. In his inaugural address at the virtual Majha Doctor conference, CM Thackeray lambasted leaders of the Opposition parties who are asking the government to allow religious places to open that were shut following the devasting second wave of Covid-19.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Theatres, Auditoriums Likely to Reopen From Nov 5, Guidelines to be Issued Soon, Say Reports

“Some people are in hurry to reopen some establishments but I request them to wait for some more time ‘because we don’t want to open them and then close again if the situation gets worse”, the Chief Minister said. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: 24 Districts Declared COVID-19 Free | Full List Here

He also appealed to Mumbaikars to follow COVID protocol during the festival to avoid situations like last year. “There was a surge in COVID-19 cases after festivals last year. I request all of you to avoid crowding. Wearing a face mask is important even after vaccination. Cases of dengue and malaria are also increasing but their symptoms are different this time. Therefore, such patients must undergo COVID-19 test”, said Thackeray today. Also Read - Night Curfew, Weekend Lockdown: How States Impose Restrictions to Beat COVID Surge | Full List Here

I request people not to protest for reopening of temples and other places. If you want to protest, protest against Corona: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/ArMk8JOhx8 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021

This was not the first time the Chief Minister appealed to people to apply caution. Last month, he had asked people to not let their guards down as COVID-19 continued to hang over everyone’s heads like the ‘sword of Damocles’. “Maharashtra and the rest of the country had succeeded in slowing the spread of the virus, but there was a need to continue focusing on testing, tracing and treatment as well as following all COVID-19 protocols”, the Shiv Sena chief had stated.

Meanwhile, Thackeray also defended the government’s decision to gradually reopen economic activities in the state. “Now the government has relaxed several curbs. There is an upcoming Ganesh Utsav. I want people not to be complacent. I also urge political parties to avoid crowding,’’ he added.

His statement comes days after Health Minister Rajesh Top cautioned that the state could witness around 60 lakh cases with the possibility of India hurtling towards a COVID-19 ‘third wave’. Tope said that while around 20 lakh were affected in the first wave followed by 40 lakh in the second, the dreaded next wave may lead to over 60 lakh cases.