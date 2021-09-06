Mumbai: To contain the further spread of the virus, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed the cancellation of all social, religious, and political gatherings and meetings in the state, according to a News18 report. This comes after experts say crowding could lead to a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra.Also Read - Kerala Covid Update: No RT-PCR Test Required for Fully Vaccinated People, Announces Air India

CM Uddhav on Monday said that the health of citizens was a priority and celebrations could be held later as well. “We can celebrate festivals later. Let us prioritise the lives and health of our citizens. The situation can go out of hand in view of the spike in daily cases,” he said. The Chief Minister, along with several other senior cabinet ministers, took part in the Disaster management meeting held Monday. Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis LIVE: Resistance in Panjshir Counters Taliban Victory, Says 'Will Continue to Fight'

“Who would like to impose restrictions on festivals and religious programmes? But people’s lives are important,” he added. Also Read - How to Identify Fake Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V Vaccine From Real Ones? Centre Issues Guidelines

Earlier, CM Uddhav had urged people not to protest for the reopening of temples and other establishments/places. In his inaugural address at the virtual Majha Doctor conference, CM Thackeray lambasted leaders of the Opposition parties who are asking the government to allow religious places to open that were shut following the devasting second wave of Covid-19.

“Some people are in hurry to reopen some establishments, but I request them to wait for some more time ‘because we don’t want to open them and then close again if the situation gets worse”, the Chief Minister said.

Health Minister Rajesh Top had also cautioned that the state could witness around 60 lakh cases with the possibility of India hurtling towards a COVID-19 ‘third wave’. Tope said that while around 20 lakh were affected in the first wave followed by 40 lakh in the second, the dreaded next wave may lead to over 60 lakh cases.

Chief Minister had on Sunday also appealed to Mumbaikars to follow COVID guidelines during the festivals to avoid situations like last year. “There was a surge in COVID-19 cases after festivals last year. I request all of you to avoid crowding. Wearing a face mask is important even after vaccination. Cases of dengue and malaria are also increasing but their symptoms are different this time. Therefore, such patients must undergo COVID-19 test”, said Thackeray on Sunday.

Maharashtra COVID Tally:

Maharashtra reported 4,057 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which took the state’s infection tally to 64,86,174, while the death of 67 patients pushed the toll to 1,37,774, the health department said.

A total of 5,916 patients recuperated during the day, taking the recovery count to 62,94,767. There are 50,095 active COVID-19 cases in the state, the department said in a statement. So far, 5,48,54,018 people have been tested across the state.

Maharashtra’s recovery rate is 97.05 per cent now and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, it said. Mumbai reported 495 cases and two deaths on Sunday, which took its tally to 7,46,341 and toll to 15,993.

Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, reported 985 cases and five deaths. With this, the caseload of the region rose to 16,68,415 and death toll to 35,078. Nashik division recorded 781 new cases, including 652 in Ahmednagar district, while Pune division logged 1,728 cases, including 517 in Satara district, 364 in Solapur district and 426 in Pune district.

Kolhapur division reported 356 cases, Aurangabad division 23, Latur division 142 cases, Akola division 18 and Nagpur division reported 24 cases during the day, the department said.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 64,86,174, death toll 1,37,774, recoveries 62,94,767, total number of tests 5,48,54,018, active cases 50,095.