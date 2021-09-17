Pune Lockdown: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday announced that all shops would remain shut on September 19 in the wake of Ganesh Visarjan across Pune city, Pune cantonment and rural areas of the district. However, essential services will be allowed.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Passenger Number Increases to 40 Lakh For First Time This Year

“On 19 Sept, on the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan, we have decided to keep all shops shut in Pune city, Pune cantonment and rural areas. Restaurants and hotels will remain open, essential services will be exempted”, Pawar said while speaking to reporters after the COVID review meeting at the Council Hall. Also Read - International Flights: UAE Relaxes Travel Guidelines, Covid Protocols For Indians Ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai

An order in this regard will be issued by the municipal commissioners and District Collector later in the day. Also Read - Fake Vaccination Certificates And Test Results Sold On Telegram For Rs 5,500: Report

For the second straight year, the pandemic cast a long shadow on Ganesh Chaturthi’s festivities with the Maharashtra government placing a slew of restrictions to avoid gathering and processions. The Maharashtra government has banned the physical ‘darshan’ of Lord Ganesh at community pandals (marquees) and said only online ‘darshan’ or telecast from pandals would be allowed.

The government had directed the Mandal organisers to make darshan available online or through other electronic means. People can have ‘darshan’ of Ganesh idols installed in pandals through the online mode or other electronic media (such as TV).

Last week, Mumbai Police had imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the city from September 10-19 citing the COVID-19 situation. No processions of any kind would be allowed in Mumbai during this period and devotees would not be allowed to visit Ganesh pandals either, an official statement had said.

Besides, the Maharashtra home department had also issued a circular banning visits to pandals to prevent the spread of viral infection.

The festival, the most popular and awaited religious event in Maharashtra, begins on Ganesh Chaturthi and ends on Anant Chaturdashi 10 days later with the immersion of idols.