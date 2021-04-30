Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that people are following restrictions thus there is no need for stricter curbs now. “We have been able to contain the spread of COVID19 due to restrictions and lockdown. Our estimate was that there might be 10 lakh positive active patients, but now it is 7 lakh cases”, said CM Thackeray in a televised address on the eve of Maharashtra’s Foundation Day. Also Read - No Vaccination For 18-44 Age Group in Maharashtra From May 1 Due to Centre: Congress

The chief minister asserted that Maharashtra would have seen nine to ten lakh active coronavirus cases if the state government had not imposed new lockdown-like restrictions. A complete lockdown may be necessary but “I don’t think we will reach that stage. We will fight this coronavirus wave together like we did last year,” he stated.

Furthermore, he said that the state would need more medical oxygen if cases rise in the state. “Urging the Centre to increase its assistance”, Thackeray said adding that Maharashtra is now setting up COVID-19 centres near oxygen plants to avoid delay in supply to patients.

