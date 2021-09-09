Mumbai: Just a day after Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar alerted Mumbaikars of the possible third wave of COVID-19 and that it was on the “threshold”, the country’s financial capital on Wednesday reported 530 new coronavirus positive cases for the first time since mid-July this year. In fact, the entire state reported a spike in COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with over 4,000 fresh coronavirus cases, mainly due to the spurt in Mumbai and Nashik.Also Read - Rajasthan Lockdown: Alarmed by COVID Third Wave, State Bans Public Gathering, Rallies, Fairs | Check Guidelines Here

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 532 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, while the Nashik region recorded 914 new cases, and overall Maharashtra reported 4,174 new coronavirus cases on September 8, taking the tally of infections to 64,97,872 and the toll to 1,37,962, a health department official said. Also Read - Mumbai Mayor Takes Back 'Third Wave is Here' Statement, Says It's on 'Doorsteps'

The sudden spike in Mumbai has triggered fears of the third wave, especially as the spike was witnessed even after COVID cases dropped to the year’s lowest 196 on August 17. However, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials are of the view that the higher numbers could be the result of more people testing themselves for Covid before travelling out of town for the 10-day Ganpati festival which begins on Friday (September 1o). Also Read - COVID Third Wave Unlikely to Hit India, Say Health Experts

Despite the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, fatalities due to the infection continued to be at a low in the state. The state recorded 65 deaths, of which the highest 20 fatalities were reported in the Pune region followed by 19 deaths in the Nashik region. Among other regions, Mumbai region added 17 deaths, Kolhapur five, Latur three and the Aurangabad region one. Nagpur and Akola regions did not report coronavirus-linked fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Ahmednagar district reported the highest 786 new infections, followed by Pune district at 529. Ahmednagar also reported the highest 12 fatalities among the districts during the day, said the health department official. Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, Pune reported the highest 1,669 new cases followed by 990 infections in the Mumbai region. The Nashik region reported 914 new cases, Kolhapur 442, Latur 112, Akola 19, Aurangabad 20 and the Nagpur region eight. Meanwhile, Pune city registered 276 infections and two fatalities.

With 4,155 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries climbed to 63,08,491, leaving the state with 47,880 active cases. On Tuesday, Maharashtra had reported 3,898 new coronavirus infections and 86 fatalities. There are currently 3,07,913 people in home isolation in the state and another 1,937 in institutional quarantine, the official said.

Maharashtra’s coronavirus recovery rate stands at 97.09 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state rose to 5,53,38,772, of which 1,79,408 samples were examined in the past 24 hours. On Tuesday, 1,59,889 swab samples were tested in Maharashtra.

Mumbai Mayor asks Mumbaikars to celebrate Ganpati festival at home

Ahead of the Ganpati festival, which is scheduled on September 10, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday urged Mumbaikars to follow ‘Mera Ghar, Mera Bappa’ (My house, My lord Ganesha) and celebrate the festival at home. Addressing reporters, Pednekar said, “Being the Mumbai Mayor, I am going follow ‘Mera Ghar, Mera Bappa’. I will not go anywhere nor will I bring anyone near my lord. This is important to curb the third wave in the state.”

She also urged people to follow ‘Mera Mandal, Mera Ganpati’ (My committee, my Lord Ganesha). She further added, “Learning from experience during the second wave of COVID-19, we have increased the number of oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and quarantine centre of children and adults. To combat the third wave, we should strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, we should wear masks at public places.”