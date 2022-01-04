Pune Omicron Update: Owing to the unprecedented rise in the covid cases, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday announced closure of schools in Pune till January 30. Speaking to the reporters, Ajit Pawar said, “Physical classes for 1 to 8 standard will be closed till 30th January in Pune district including limits of municipal corporation Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad. The school classes will continue in online mode.”Also Read - BMC Orders Closure of Mumbai Schools For Classes 1 to 9 Till January 31 | Details Here

The minister further added that a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for not wearing a face mask in public places and Rs 1000 for spitting in open from tomorrow in Pune.

Earlier, the District Collector of Maharashtra's Thane also ordered to shut schools for students of classes 1 to 9 and class 11 till 31 January. This order comes after Maharashtra witnessed unprecedented spike in the covid cases. The state reported 12,160 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, 283 more than the previous day, and 11 new deaths, while the active tally crossed the 50,000-mark.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC} also decided to shut Mumbai schools for classes 1 to 9 till January 31 amid the rising Covid cases in the city. The BMC in its order also added that the classes for 10 and 12 will continue. Mumbai Civic Body Chief IS Chahal had also requested Mumbaikars to not panic and follow the guidelines set by the government to contain the spread of the virus.