Aurangabad: The lockdown which was slated to come into effect in Aurangabad from Tuesday night now stands cancelled. It was earlier decided that lockdown in Aurangabad will be imposed from March 31 till April 9 to control the growing Coronavirus cases. Notably, the cancellation was announced by Collector Sunil Chauhan who told reporters that the lockdown has now been canceled. The decision to cancel the lockdown was taken due to public resentment. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 27,918 New COVID Cases, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Extends Curbs Till April 10 | Key Developments

“We have discussed with NGOs, other organizations and political associations, it was also discussed with the government and the lockdown which was scheduled from 12:00 pm till April 9, has been canceled, he said.

The Centre has identified Aurangabad as one of the 10 districts in India with the highest number of Coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra registered 27,918 new COVID-19 cases and 139 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Tuesday. This was the first time since March 23 that Maharashtra reported less than 30,000 Covid-19 cases.

With these fresh cases, the cumulative count of COVID-19 infections in the state has surged to 27,73,436. As many as 23,77,127 people have recovered from the disease so far. The state currently has 3,40,542 active cases, while the death toll has mounted to 54,422 in the state.

The Centre yesterday warned that the coronavirus situation is “turning from bad to worse” and is a huge cause of worry especially for some states. The government also stressed that the whole country is at risk and nobody should be complacent.