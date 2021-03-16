Coronavirus in Mumbai: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued a fresh order asking teachers and non-teaching staff of Mumbai schools to work from home till further order. In the fresh order, the BMC said that from 17 March, schools of all boards, till Class 12, will have to ask staff to work from home. Previously, staff members were allowed to come to school. Teachers were also allowed to take online classes from school. The new order has been issued as Mumbai battles a fresh wave of infections in the city. The BMC in the order also stated that the e-learning will have to take place from home as well. Also Read - Night Curfew in Punjab’s Rupnagar District From Today Till Further Order, Essential Services Allowed

The BMC also issued order asking all schools in its jurisdiction to discontinue 50% rotational attendance rule from March 17.

Mumbai on Monday added over 1500 COVID-19 cases for the sixth day in a row, taking its tally to 3,43,947. Monday’s addition of 1,712 cases was also the third day when the surge was over the 1700-mark, with 1,962 cases being reported on Sunday. Four deaths took the toll to 11,535, while the recovery count touched 3,17,579 after 1,239 people were discharged on Monday.

The city now has 13,940 active cases, and BMC data showed that the daily growth rate of cases had increased to 0.39 per cent from 0.17 per cent on February 18, while the case doubling time had come down to 176 from 417 days.

With 15,697 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 35,84,056. The city has 31 containment zones and 220 sealed buildings.