Maharashtra Lockdown News: Taking preventive measures against the coronavirus, the Maharashtra government on Thursday imposed strict lockdown in Yavatmal district in the Vidarbha region from Saturday 8 PM to Monday 7 AM. Also Read - Lockdown in Mumbai Again? Shiv Sena Warns Of Fresh Restrictions Amid Second Wave of COVID-19 in Maharashtra

As the complete lockdown will be imposed in Yavatmal from Saturday, the district administration has also denied permission for a Maha Panchayat of Rakesh Tikait scheduled for February 20. Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains News: Final Decision on Lifting Timing Restrictions For General Public After Feb 20, Says BMC Official

The development comes as Maharashtra reported 4,787 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest one-day count this year. The state’s COVID-19 tally has now risen to 20,76,093. Also Read - Maharashtra Governor Denied Nod to Travel in State Plane to Dehradun, Sparks Row

Among the districts, Amravati reported the highest rise in a day, from 82 on Tuesday to 230 on Wednesday. The state reported the 40 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 51,631.

Notably, this is the eighth straight day when the state has reported more than 3,000 cases in a day, indicating a steady rise in infections as compared to the previous few weeks.

On Tuesday, the state had registered 3,663 cases, and the fresh tally showed a rise of 1,124 infections during the last 24 hours. Mumbai city once again reported the highest cases in the state at 721.

Earlier in the day, the state government said that it may impose a stricter lockdown in Yavatmal, Amravati and Akola cities of the state’s Vidarbha region “at any moment” in view of the COVID-19 situation there.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar discussed the issue on Thursday morning and the step is likely to be taken accordingly, according to the sources.

Talking to reporters here, Pawar said Thackeray has convened a meeting in the afternoon to discuss the situation and what decision is to be taken in connection with these cities.

Among the districts, Amravati reported the highest rise in a day, from 82 cases on Tuesday to 230 cases on Wednesday. The Akola Municipal Corporation, which reported 67 cases under its areas on Tuesday, recorded 105 cases on Wednesday.