Maharashtra Lockdown News: Taking preventive measures against the rising cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, the Yavatmal district administration on Friday announced a curfew in the district from Saturday 5 PM till Monday 9 AM. Issuing an order, the district administration, however, said that the essential services across the district will continue during the curfew. Also Read - COVID-19 in Punjab: Night Curfew in Hotspots, Curbs on Indoor, Outdoor Gatherings From March 1

“Curfew imposed in Yavatmal district from 5 PM on Saturday to 9 AM on Monday, essential services will continue during this curfew”, M Devender Singh, Collector, Yavatmal said. Also Read - Coronavirus: Madhya Pradesh Govt Imposes Night Curfew, Other Restrictions in Balaghat

The development comes as Maharashtra on Wednesday witnessed a significant rise in coronavirus cases, with more than 8,000 new infections coming to light in a single day after a gap of over four months. With this, the state took its total infection count to 21,21,119. It had reported 8,142 cases on October 21 last year, after which the numbers had declined. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: Complete Shutdown Imposed in Amravati, Yavatmal Districts on Sundays as Corona Cases Spike

However, with 80 deaths reported on Wednesday, the state’s fatality count rose to 51,937. Of 80 deaths, 27 were reported during the past 48 hours, while 22 were from the last week. The remaining 31 deaths were from the period before the last week.

Since February 10, the graph of new cases began to climb again. The state had recorded 6,112 infections on February 19, 6,281 on February 20 and 6,971 on February 21.

As per updates, Nashik, Pune, Akola and Nagpur divisional circles reported over 1,000 new cases each during the day. The number of patients discharged from hospitals in 24 hours dipped to 2,772 on Wednesday from 5,869 on Tuesday.

Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities in Western Maharashtra reported a rise of 755 and 408 cases respectively. Aurangabad city in Marathwada region reported 203 new cases, while in Yavatmal district and Akola Municipal Corporation, 179 and 150 fresh infections were recorded.

In the Akola circle — comprisingAmravati, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim districts, besides Akola — in Vidarbha 1,679 new infections were reported.