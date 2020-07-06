Maharashtra Lockdown News: Giving it a piece of good news to the hostel industry in the state, the Maharashtra government on Monday issued an order saying the hotels in the state can open outside the containment zones from July 8. Also Read - Employer Abducts Staff, Sprays Sanitiser On His Genitals After Dispute Over Lockdown Expenses

In the order, the state government said that the hotels will at present operate at 33 per cent capacity. It is being done as part of the Central government's Unlock 2.0.

The development comes a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the Maharashtra government is working on guidelines for the opening of hotels and restaurants in the state.

On Sunday, Uddhav had said that the decision on exact date of reopening hotels and restaurants in Maharashtra will be taken after finalising Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Hotels and other entities providing accommodation services including lodges, guest houses outside containment zones, with restricted entry will be allowed from 8th July. These establishments will operate at 33% capacity and certain conditions: Maharashtra Government pic.twitter.com/pGAMOa42Mz — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

“SoPs for reopening hotels and restaurantsare are being finalised. Once that is done, a decision on reopening hotels and restaurants will be taken soon,” the chief minister said in an online meeting.

Urging various companies, hotels, restaurants, and firms not to retrench their workers, the chief minister said the hotel industry played a crucial role in the tourism sector.

Looking at the ailing economy of the state in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, the state government had last month launched ‘Mission Begin Again’ or Unlock 1. The objective of the project was to reopen industries in a staggered manner in the state.