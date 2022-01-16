Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday announced that international passengers arriving from UAE, including Dubai, in Mumbai will be exempted from compulsorily 7-day home quarantine, RT-PCR on arrival. Earlier, amid the spike in the covid cases worldwide, the BMC in its order had stated that all international passengers arriving from the United Arab Emirates to Mumbai, who are residents, will have to undergo a mandatory seven-day home quarantine.Also Read - Goa Assembly Election 2022: Shiv Sena, NCP To Contest Polls Together, Seat-Sharing Discussions on January 18

Also Read - International Flights From India’s Agartala To Bangkok, Bangladesh To Start Operation Soon | Details Here

RT-PCR Covid tests, considered to be much more reliable than other tests, will be mandatory for these passengers, it has further been underlined. “All international passengers coming from at-risk and high-risk countries and the UAE will be asked to take a rapid RT-PCR test. If positive, they will be asked to take routine RT-PCR and ask to wait for results,” Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, BMC, said in a tweet earlier. Also Read - BMC to Set Up Its Electric Incinerator For Pet Animals at Dahisar: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Full list of guidelines issued by the BMC ‘EARLIER’:

The BMC in the revised order stated that the air passengers found positive for coronavirus in the rapid RT-PCR test will have to undergo a regular RT-PCR test at the Mumbai international airport itself. If the routine RT-PCR test is positive, then the sample will be sent immediately for genome sequencing and the passenger will be sent to institutional quarantine. The order also stated that the air passengers who test negative will be allowed to leave the airport, but they will need to observe mandatory home quarantine for seven days. If this sample (routine RT-PCR) test is negative, then the concerned passenger will be allowed to go home for mandatory home quarantine for a total period of seven days. The symptomatic passengers testing positive at the airport will be admitted to Seven Hills Hospital, while asymptomatic passengers will be admitted to the jumbo COVID-19 facilities in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) or Kanjurmarg. The order stated that if any symptomatic passenger prefers a private hospital, he/she will be shifted to the Bombay Hospital or Breach Candy Hospital, while the asymptomatic patients with similar preferences will be transferred to linked hotels on their expenditure.

On the covid tally, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 42,462 new coronavirus infections, 749 less than Friday, besides 23 deaths. The number of recovered cases surged to 67,60,514 after 39,646 patients were discharged during the day.

The overall caseload rose to 71,70,483, and death toll reached 1,41,779. Also, 125 new Omicron cases came to light in the state during the day, raising the tally of such infections to 1,730. Between Thursday and Friday, new COVID-19 cases had decreased by 3,195, compared to which Saturday’s fall was smaller.