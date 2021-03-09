Lockdown in Jalgaon: In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus, the district administration in Jalgaon has on Tuesday imposed Janata curfew for three days in Jalgaon. An order to this effect has been issued by the District Magistrate of Jalgaon. As per the order from the district, the Janata curfew will be observed in the district on March 12, 13 and 14. During the Janata curfew, every service will be closed except for essential services. Also Read - 103-Year-Old Shyam Saran Negi, India's First & Oldest Voter, Gets Covid-19 Vaccine in Himachal's Kinnaur

Issuing the order, Jalgaon DM Abhijeet Raut said that the Janata curfew has been imposed in Jalgaon Municipal Corporation from 8 PM on March 11 to 8 AM on March 15.

The development comes as the state has reported more than 10,000 fresh coronavirus cases on two days in a row. Maharashtra on Sunday added 11,141 new infections, taking the tally to 22,19,727 while 38 deaths pushed the toll to 52,478. On Friday and Saturday, the state reported 10,216 and 10,187 cases, respectively.

On the other hand, Mumbai city reported 1,361 fresh cases during the day while Mumbai division, including Mumbai and satellite cities, added 2,493 new infections. Mumbai city’s case tally reached 3,35,569 while the overall death toll rose by four to 11,504, the department added.

The mortality rate in Sangli, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Parbhani, Solapur, Osmanabad, and Satara is more than three per cent, it said. The doubling rate of cases in Maharashtra now stands at 170.94 days which is now left with 97,983 active cases.

Nagpur reported 1,073 new cases, followed by 993 in Pune city, 573 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 469 in Aurangabad, 384 in Amravati, and 200 in Nanded. Ahmednagar city saw 157 fresh cases, while Jalgaon and Nashik cities added 237 and 224 infections, respectively.

However, Mumbai division, Thane city, Kalyan, Dombivali, Bhiwandi, Mira Bhayander, Palghar, Vasai, Virar and Raigad did not report a single COVID-19 fatality during the day.