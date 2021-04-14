Mumbai: While Maharashtra entered a lockdown-like situation on Wednesday, public transport will remain fully operational across the state with restrictions during curfew hours from that begin at 8 PM on 14 April 2021 (today) till 7 AM on 1 May 2021. Calling the growing cases of COVID-19 in the state “disastrous”, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the government is left with no other option but to impose stern rules to control the current situation. Subsequently, Mumbai’s BMC and other district administrations released their SOPs to contain the virus spread. Also Read - 2 Lakh Ola, Uber Drivers Go on Strike in Delhi-NCR, Commuters Especially IIT-Jee Aspirants to Face Problems
Rules for public transport in Mumbai:
- Auto-rickshaw drivers are allowed to carry up to 2 passengers only.
- For 4 wheeler taxis, up to 50% vehicle capacity, besides the driver, is allowed, as per Regional Transport Office (RTO).
- Mumbai BEST bus service: Full seating capacity is allowed but no standing passengers.
- Face masks mandatory for all those travelling by public transport. If anyone is found flouting the rule, a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on the offenders.
- In case of taxi, if any person is seen without a mask, the offender and the driver both will be fined Rs 500 each.
- At railway stations, authorities must ensure there are no standing passengers in the general compartment on out-station trains and all passengers wear masks.
- Fine of ₹500 to be levied on all trains for non-compliance.
Rules for public transport in the rest of Maharashtra:
Also Read - Anything For Education: In Absence of Public Transport, MP Man Cycles 105 Kms To Take Son to His Exam Centre Also Read - French Bus Driver Beaten to Death Just Because He Asked Passengers to Wear Face Masks!
- All public transport drivers and other staff in contact with the public must get vaccinated at the earliest, as per central government orders.
- They must display exemplary Covid appropriate behaviour.
- Taxi and auto drivers should be encouraged to isolate themselves from the passenger with the help of a plastic sheet.
- Local train and bus services will be functional for essential services only till May 1.
- General public can travel in the suburban trains from the time of start of services for the day till 7 AM, then again from 12 noon to 4 PM, and from 9 PM till last train stops.
- Between 7 AM and 12 noon, and from 4 PM to 9 PM, only employees of the essential services and commuters specified by the Maharashtra government and the Ministry of Railways are allowed to use local trains.
- Petrol pumps will remain operational throughout.