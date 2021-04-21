Mumbai: In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday imposed more restrictions and ruled out the possibility of imposing lockdown in the state. Earlier, there was speculation that the state government might impose a 15-day lockdown in the state. However, ion a series of statewide restrictions, the state government allowed 15 per cent attendance in government and private offices, capping wedding guests at 25 and reserving use of public transport for government personnel, medical professionals or those in need of medical treatment. Also Read - Maharashtra Imposes More Restrictions From Tomorrow, Allows Govt Offices to Function at 15% Capacity

The development comes at a time when the state reported 568 COVID deaths and 67,468 new cases in the past 24 hours. Notably, these new restrictions will remain in force throughout the state of Maharashtra from 8 PM on April 22 till 7 AM on May 1. As per the restrictions, only those in essential services will be allowed to travel in the public transport. Also Read - Maharashtra Janta Curfew: Travelling by Public Transport? Rules You Should Read First

Unlike last year, the state this time did not resort to a complete lockdown and allowed the functioning of public transport, including local trains, which were shut for months leading to major inconvenience to those travelling for essential services. Also Read - What Will Happen to Mumbai Local Trains if Complete Lockdown is Imposed in Maharashtra?

Here are the list of restrictions on public and private transport:

1) Private Passenger transport excluding buses can ply only for emergency or essential services or valid reasons with driver plus 50% of the seating capacity.

2) Inter-district or inter-city travel is allowed only if required for essential service or in case of medical emergencies or attending unavoidable events like funerals or severe sickness of family. People found flouting the order in letter or spirit shall be punishable by fine of Rs 10000/-.

3) As per the SOPs, the bus service operator must restrict the stoppages to maximum two in a city and shall inform local DMA about the same and the schedule. Local DMA may ask to change these if so desired.

4) Thermal scanners should be used and anyone with symptoms shall be moved to corona care centres or to a hospital.

5) Only selected categories of people will be allowed to use local trains, metro and mono rail services (excepting long distance trains). As per the order, all government personnel (State/ Central/ Local), Tickets/ passes to be issued to the above category of personnel on the basis of a Government issued identity card only.

6) Local Railway officers/ MSRTC officers shall provide all the information that local DMA may require for screening the people travelling by these trains and alighting in their jurisdictions.

7) At the stoppages where passengers are getting down, all passengers shall be stamped on the hand for 14 days home quarantine. Thermal scanners shall be used and anyone with symptoms shall be moved to corona care centres or to a hospital