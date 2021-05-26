Mumbai: Even as the coronavirus cases are declining in the state, the Maharashtra government is considering extending the state-wide lockdown by a week. As per reports by various media houses, the state government may start lifting the curbs after extending the lockdown. According to the report, the state cabinet will hold a meeting today to decide on the lockdown extension. The state at present is considering two propositions – one is phased unlocking from June 7 or June 1. Reports further added that the unlocking process of the state will take place in four phases. Also Read - Good News! Not Only On Aayogya Setu, You May Soon be Able To Book Vaccine Slot on Third-Party App

However, the first phase may see the opening of non-essential shops in a staggered manner. Notably, the final decision on phased unlocking should start from June 1 or from June 7 and it will be taken in the cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday. Also Read - Punjab Lockdown: State Relaxes Guidelines, All Shops to Remain Open Till 3 PM in Ludhiana

However, the schools and colleges will continue to remain shut and the Mumbai local trains will resume plying in the last phase of unlocking. Also Read - COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh Sees Sharp Decline In Active Cases, Recovery Rate Surpasses 95 Per Cent

Check all live updates here:

7: 53 PM: On April 5, the state government had imposed lockdown-like curbs after cases exponentially surged.

7:50 PM: Senior Congress leader Anant Gadgil has urged the Maharashtra government to start a financial aid scheme for those families that have lost their sole bread-winner to COVID-19.

7:30 PM: Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar earlier had said that the state government was contemplating easing lockdown-like curbs in districts outside the “red zone” after June 1.

Earlier, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that the Maharashtra government will assess the situation in the last week of May and if the positivity rate falls below 10% and the number of active cases comes down, the state may consider easing some restrictions.