Mumbai: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government will today in the evening make an announcement on lockdown measures. Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will announce a decision about lockdown on Wednesday. On the other hand, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that he has urged the state government to announce a complete lockdown in the state from today at 8 PM. He said this was also a request of all ministers to the CM. Also Read - Coronavirus in India Live Updates April 21, 2021: Free Vaccines in Assam For All Above 18; Delhi Hospitals Run Short of Beds

“We have made all the efforts to minimise the COVID-19 figures. He will announce the decision (to impose lockdown) on Wednesday after finalising a detailed Standard Operating Procedure,” Bhujbal said. He also added that the Maharshtra government may also impose restrictions on the local train movement in Mumbai. Also Read - Puducherry Announces Total Lockdown from April 23 Amid Rising COVID Cases | Detail Inside

Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh said that looking at the shortage of oxygen, Maharashtra is heading towards a complete lockdown; guidelines regarding it will be announced soon. Also Read - Modi Govt Waives Off Customs Duty On Remdesivir Injection Amid Rising Demands | Details Here

To contain the spread of the virus, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced stern curbs in the state. The Maharashtra government restricted operation timings of grocery shops from 7 AM to 11 AM.

Here are the latest updates:

7: 20 AM: The Maharashtra government has imposed statewide restrictions till May 1, in the wake of the COVID-19 situation. Section 144 imposed across the state.

Maharashtra Government has imposed statewide restrictions till May 1st, in the wake of the #COVID19 situation. Section 144 imposed across the state. Visuals from Marine Drive in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/EQrDkTdmv8 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

6:40 AM: Amid a surge in COVID cases, call flow increases at Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services in Pune. “We take 9,000-10,000 calls per day, including COVID emergencies & others. Panic has increased now. Call flow revolves more around COVID,” says Control Room Manager.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure prohibiting all grocery, vegetables, fruits and food shops from operating except between 7 AM to 11 AM in Mumbai. Besides, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, shops selling agricultural implements and farm products and pet food

The development comes as Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 62,097 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 39,60,359, while 519 more patients succumbed to the infection. The new fatalities pushed the statewide toll to 61,343.

Mumbai recorded 7,192 new cases and 34 fatalities, taking the tally to 5,94,059 and the toll to 12,446. Currently, 38,76,998 people are in home quarantine, while 27,690 people are in institutional quarantine in the state, the health department said.