Lockdown in Maharashtra’s Beed District: In an effort to keep a check on the rising cases of coronavirus, the Beed district administration on Wednesday imposed a total lockdown in Maharashtra’s Beed district. Issuing the order, the district administration said the lockdown will be imposed from March 26 till April 4. However, during the lockdown period, the essential services will be allowed. Also Read - Karnataka News: Coronavirus Cases on Upward Trend But Colleges to Remain Open

As per the order issued from the district administration, during the lockdown, all marriage halls, hotels and restaurants will remain shut in the district. In the similar manner, all schools and colleges in the district will also remain closed during this period. Apart from this, the private offices will remain closed during this period and their employees have been encouraged to work from home. Moreover, people will not be allowed to leave their respective houses unnecessarily. Also Read - Delhi To Increase Vigilance In Covid Super Spreader Areas Like Malls And Religious Places Ahead of Holi

However, all shops selling essential commodities like grocery, milk and medicines, will be exempted during this lockdown. Also Read - Over 40 Employees Test COVID Positive at IT Company in Chennai

The development comes at a time when Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 28,699 new COVID-19 cases and 132 deaths. The daily death count was the highest since November 20 last year when 155 deaths had been reported.

The caseload in the state rose to 25,33,026 and death toll reached 53,589. With the discharge of 13,165 patients, the total of recoveries increased to 22,47,495, while there are 2,30,641 active cases. However, there are 11,77,265 people are in home quarantine while 11,887 are in institutional quarantine.

On the other hand, Mumbai city reported 3,514 new cases and eight deaths on Tuesday, taking its cumulative caseload to3,69,451 and death toll to 11,604. The Mumbai division which includes surrounding regions too reported 6,870 new cases.