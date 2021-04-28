Mumbai: As Maharashtra witnesses a surge in Coronavirus infections, the Uddhav-led Maharashtra today extended lockdown-like curbs in the state by 15 days, i.e. from May 1 till May 15. The restrictions were initially expected to remain in effect till May 1. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. “The state on Wednesday extended the current lockdown-like restrictions till May 15 given the rise in the COVID-19 cases,” PTI reported. Also Read - No Lockdown in Maharashtra But Stricter COVID Restrictions: 25 Wedding Guests, Offices to Work at 15% Capacity | Full SOPs

It must be noted that while the COVID-19 cases may have dipped in Mumbai, the situation continues to deteriorate in other parts of the state. “After the increase in curbs in the state, covid cases reduced in Mumbai, but are still on the rise in Vidarbha, Marathwada and other parts,” Times of India quoted state relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar as saying.

Check List of Curbs Here:



A wedding-related gathering has been curbed at 25. Further, marriage needs to be conducted as a single event in a single hall not extending beyond 2 hours. Violation of this rule can attract a fine of ₹ 5 0,000.

Private transport will be allowed for only emergency or essential services. Driver will need valid reasons.

Government/private offices have been ordered to work at 15% capacity.

Private buses can ply with 50 per cent seating capacity with no standing travellers.

Private bus services operators have been advised to carry out inter-city or inter-district travel with no more than two stops in a city.

Only government, medical personnel , people needing medical treatment, specially disable people will be allowed to use Mumbai local services. The government had tightened the rules on April 13, saying that only those working in the essential services can travel on Mumbai local.

Govt-owned buses can ply with 50 per cent seating capacity with no standing travellers.

The local disaster management authority can obtain information of passengers of long-distance trains or buses and stamp them with `home quarantine” tag.

It can also screen passengers using thermal scanners and those with fever or other coronavirus-like symptoms can be shifted to local corona care centres or hospitals.

Meanwhile, in another development, the Maharashtra government has decided to give free vaccine doses to all people in the 18-44 age group from May 1, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced. The move will put a burden of Rs 6,500 crore on the state’s coffers, Health Minister Tope said.

Lockdown-like curbs in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government had announced stricter COVID-19 curbs from April 22 to contain the spiralling Coronavirus cases in the state, worst hit in the country in terms of total COVID-19 numbers. The government did not take a complete lockdown route but adopted stricter curbs including capped wedding ceremonies and attendance at all private and government (centre and state) offices. Further, the government also regulated inter-city or inter-district travel by buses among other things. Check Full List of Curbs Here

COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 66,358 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 895 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 44,10,085 and the toll to 66,179. Mumbai recorded 3,999 new cases and 59 deaths, raising the overall tally to 6,35,483 and the toll to 12,920.