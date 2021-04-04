Mumbai: Breaking all its previous records, Maharashtra reported 57,074 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which pushed the tally to 30,10,597, according to health department data. Of these, 4,30,503 are active cases. The state also saw 222 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 55,878, while the number of recoveries during this period stood at 27,508. Also Read - Mumbai's Single-day Coronavirus Count Crosses 11,000-Mark For First Time, 25 Deaths

The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown in the state from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday in a bid to curb the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state. Apart from the weekend lockdown, strict restrictions will be in force from Monday 8 pm onwards, Minority Affairs Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik told reporters after the cabinet meeting. He said that night curfew will continue and prohibitory orders issued under section 144 will be force during the day time during the week. Also Read - Maharashtra Takes Lockdown-like Measures, Night Curfew From 8 PM to 7 AM In Entire State. Details Here

(With inputs from agencies)