Mumbai: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi and other festivals, the Mumbai Police on Thursday formed a ‘Special 13’ squad has been given the task to ensure that people follow Covid protocols during the festive season. As per updates, the new squad of Mumbai Police will take action against people who don’t wear masks and don’t follow Covid guidelines.Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Paralympics 2021 Day 9 Scores & Updates: Prachi, Pramod Make Semis; Arvind Finishes 7th

Issuing a statement, Mumbai Police said from Thursday, it will start taking action against people who don’t wear masks and violate other Covid-19 norms. Also Read - Patna Artist Paints Her Nails, Writes 'Get Vaccinated' on Her Thumb to Raise Covid-19 Awareness

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Mumbai Police has also urged Ganpati mandals to promote online darshan for devotees. The Mumbai Police said if any devotee is physically going to the mandal, a token system and scheduling should be in place to avoid crowding. Also Read - Centre Raises Concern Over COVID Surge in Kerala, Says State Alone Has More Than 1 Lakh Active Cases

As per latest updates, total 13 zones in Mumbai Police department are there, and 13 special teams have been formed that will be deployed in each zone of the city.

The Mumbai Police said each squad will have one senior police inspector, one API, two PSI and 11 constables. During the festive season, the squad will keep an eye on violations of Covid-19 guidelines. Moreover, the squad will also monitor whether the local police stations are taking action against those violating the norms.

The move from Mumbai Police comes as the financial capital of the country recorded 416 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since July 21, and four deaths on Wednesday. The tally of COVID-19 cases in the financial capital of the country thus rose to 7,44,571 and death toll reached 15,981.

On July 21, the city had recorded 435 new cases. The number had dipped below 400 after that. The average doubling rate — period taken for the caseload to double — has now gone below 1,500 days while the number of sealed buildings has crossed 30, adding to the authorities’ concerns.

On August 16, Mumbai had reported 190 new infections, lowest since April 2020. The number climbed over 300 from August 25.

There are 32 sealed buildings in the city at present though slums and chawls have remained free of containment zones since mid-August. The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones if five or more residents test positive.