Mumbai: As coronavirus cases hit new benchmarks, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Sunday tightened COVID-19 restrictions and declared a statewide night curfew starting Monday (April 5) as well as a weekend lockdown from Friday 8 PM to Monday 7 AM. As a part of the new guidelines, government offices in the state will now work at 50 per cent capacity, while the rest of employees will be asked to work from home. However, essential services and private offices in the banking and insurance sectors are an exception to the WFH rule. Also Read - Maharashtra Logs Highest One-day Spike of 57,074 COVID Cases; Night Curfew From Monday | What's Allowed, What's Not

Announcing the COVID-19 guidelines after the cabinet meeting, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said employees in all other private offices will be allowed to work from home. Also Read - Mumbai's Single-day Coronavirus Count Crosses 11,000-Mark For First Time, 25 Deaths

“All private offices, except in banking, stock market, insurance, pharma, telecommunication and mediclaim sectors, will be shut as part of these restrictions. Work from home is mandatory for private offices, except those in local disaster management, electricity and water supply,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement. Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Confirms Mumbai Will Host IPL 2021 Matches

Prohibitory orders will be in force during daytime on weekdays, the statement read. Except the essential services shops, medical shops and grocery shops, all other shops, markets and shopping malls will be closed till April 30.

Construction work would continue only if the premises has a facility for workers’ accommodation. If a worker falls ill, he would be paid full wages. The statement said construction workers will not be taken off their jobs if they fall ill of COVID-19.

Section 144 of the CrPC will be in place in the state from 7 am to 8 pm to prohibit gathering of more than five persons at one place during the day time. Night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 7 am. But medical and essential services have been exempted from the night curfew.

The new restrictions will come into effect from Monday 8 pm and will be called ‘Break the Chain’ instead of ‘Mission Begin Again’, a campaign that was launched by the state government for phase-wise reopening of lockdown last year.