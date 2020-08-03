Maharashtra Lockdown News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government on Monday told the Bombay High Court that it won’t be able to allow street vendors and hawkers to open their businesses at this moment as it is not possible to regulate them. Also Read - Weather Update: Heavy Rain Expected in Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Pune, Ratnagiri; IMD Issues Red Alert

Filing an affidavit in response to public interest litigation filed in Bombay High Court, the government said that it does not intend to permit street vendors or hawkers to commence their businesses amid lockdown.

The PIL was filed in Bombay High Court by one Manoj Oswal, raising concerns of street vendors being without income due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The plea argued that since hotels and restaurants are allowed to operate, street vendors should also be allowed to conduct their business activities.

“Considering the present ground realities and the affect that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused on businesses and commercial activities, the state government does not intend to permit street vendors or hawkers to commence their businesses amid and post the lockdown, the government said in its affidavit.

The affidavit filed from the government side said that street vendors and hawkers fall in an unorganised sector and thus, it is very difficult to regulate their business.

“The state government presently does not intend to permit street vendors or hawkers to conduct their businesses even in non-containment zones or areas that are not in lockdown, mainly because it is difficult to implement conditions, if any and if at all, imposed on them to conduct their business, the affidavit said.

It said the civic body and police authorities are already over-burdened with COVID-19 related duties and hence, it would not be possible to expect them to regulate street vendors and hawkers.

The court last month asked the government to clarify its position on the issue, and said the government could consider framing a policy.

(With inputs from PTI)