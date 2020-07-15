Pune Lockdown Latest News: To break the chain of coronavirus, the Pune District administration is all set to begin the second phase of complete shutdown from July 18 to 23. Notably, Pune is already under complete shutdown in the first phase from July 14 to 18. Also Read - Odisha Migrant Worker 'Dule Rocker' Makes Waves on Internet For Rap Songs on Bitter Truth of COVID-19 Lockdown

Issuing an order, Commissioner of Pune Medical Commission Shekhar Gaikwad said medical stores, dairies, hospitals and essential services will be allowed to remain operational during the second phase of lockdown.

To bring the pandemic under control, a 10-day complete lockdown has already been imposed in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of rural Pune from Monday in two phases.

During this shutdown period, people have been asked to strictly follow the guidelines and the police personnel are also keeping close eye rule violators.

“Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the adjacent rural areas are witnessing an increasing number of corona cases. Considering the situation, lockdown has been imposed in these areas from July 13 to prevent further spread,” Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said in a tweet.

The development comes as Pune district alone reported 1,491 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 41,326.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the western Maharashtra district reached 1,141 with 43 patients succumbing since Monday evening.

Of the 1,491 cases, 690 were found in Pune Municipal Corporation limits. Moreover, 521 new cases were found in Pimpri-Chinchwad area near Pune city.