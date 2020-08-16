Maharashtra Lockdown Latest News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government is planning to withdraw the lockdown in the state in phased manner. Also Read - Maharashtra Crosses 4 Lakh COVID-19 Recoveries; Death Toll Breaches 7,000 Mark in Mumbai

As the threat of COVID-19 still persists in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he does not want a second wave of the deadly viral infection in the state. Notably, the state government had last month extended the lockdown in the state till August 31.

During a video interaction with a team of doctors, Thackeray said it is more important how to lift the lockdown than when to come out of it. He said this to the doctors who are part of the task force set up by his government to combat COVID-19.

Saying that those who hurriedly lifted the lockdown had to impose it again, Uddhav Thackeray said he does not want a second wave of coronavirus in the state.

“The state government’s ‘Mission Begin Again’ initiative is being implemented step-by-step. The momentum of chase the virus’ campaign should not stop since the threat of the virus still persists and monsoon is still active in the state. We have to be careful about rain-related ailments as well,” he said.

The development comes as the Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai crossed the 7,000-mark on Friday while Maharashtra recorded 12,000-plus new cases on Saturday. The state on Friday also recorded 12,608 cases, taking state’s COVID-19 tally to 5,72,734.

There are 1,51,555 active cases in Maharashtra at present and 30,45,085 people have been tested so far.