Maharashtra Unlock Guidelines: As the corona cases have steadily declined, the Maharashtra government has further relaxed Covid restrictions in 11 districts including Mumbai. Issuing fresh guidelines, the state government has allowed an increase in the number of guests at marriage functions, and also allowed swimming pools, water parks, theatres and restaurants to remain open with 50 percent capacity.

The state government said, the new guidelines to ease Covid curbs will only be applicable in those districts where 90% the people have been administered with single-dose and 70% of people with double dose of vaccination for above 18 years.

Notably, these 11 districts include Mumbai, Pune, Bhandara, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Gondia, Kolhapur and Chandrapur. For the other 25 districts, similar easing of curbs shall be permitted only with the explicit approval of the State Disaster Management Authority, since a large section of the populace remains unvaccinated, with efforts to spur the inoculation drives.

According to the guidelines, the national parks, tourist spots and safaris will open as per regular timings with online tickets. The state government said that the authorities should impose reasonable restrictions on entry of people to such places.

In the fresh order, the District Disaster Management Authorities have been asked to decide on continuing restrictions on public movement during 11 PM and 5 AM.

List of guidelines:

Spa’s can remain open with 50% capacity subject to the same restrictions as imposed for beauty salons and hair-cutting salons.

There is no limit to the number of persons that may attend funerals.

Moreover, the beaches, gardens, parks to remain open as per timings fixed by the local authorities.

Amusement parks will also remain operational with 50% capacity.

Swimming pools, water parks to remain open with 50% capacity.

Restaurants, theatres to also remain operational.

Bhajans and all other local, cultural and folk entertainment programmes to be allowed with 50% capacity of the venue.

Corona cases: Maharashtra on Monday recorded 15,140 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 7,304 less than the day before, and 39 fatalities, including 26 in Mumbai. The new additions pushed the overall caseload to 77,21,109 and the death toll to 1,42,611. As per the updates from the health department, overall case fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 1.85 per cent. The case recovery rate is 95.42 per cent.