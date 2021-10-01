Maharashtra Lockdown News Today: Keeping in mind the upcoming festive season, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday issued fresh guidelines and capped the number of visitors to places of worship to 50 per cent of total capacity. In the fresh order, the BMC said barring the point about places of worship, all other guidelines issued on September 24 by the Maharashtra government under its ‘break the chain’ initiative to rein in the COVID-19 pandemic will be applicable in the metropolis as has been laid down.Also Read - Why UN Observes Gandhi Jayanti, October 2 as International Day of Non-Violence, Explained

In the guidelines, the BMC said all COVID protocols like social distancing and wearing of masks must be adhered to while visiting places of worship and stringent action would be taken against violators.

"The number of religious attendees will be limited to 50 per cent of the total capacity of those places of worship. Full compliance of COVID-19 preventive measures will be necessary," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation order said.

It must be noted that the state government earlier had announced that places of worship would open from October 7 but had given local authorities, like collectors and civic chiefs, the right to decide on the attendance limit at such venues based on factors like size, ventilation.

The guidelines from the BMC have come considering law and order situation in view of upcoming festivals like Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja, Eid-ul Milad, Valmiki Jayanti.

Corona cases: The development comes as Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 3,063 new COVID-19 cases and 56 fresh deaths, taking the infection tally to 65,50,856 and the toll to 1,39,067.

As per the health bulletin, among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported 906 new COVID-19 cases, Pune 1,004, Nashik 677, Kolhapur 303, Latur 89, Aurangabad 57, Nagpur 19 and the Akola region eight.

Among the 56 fresh fatalities, the Mumbai region reported 11, Nashik 24, Pune nine, Kolhapur and Latur regions six each.