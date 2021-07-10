Ahmednagar: Looking at the high prevalence of coronavirus cases, the district administration on Saturday imposed a complete shutdown in 22 villages of Ahmednagar districts to bring the virus under control. According to a report by Maharashtra Times, the district administration said the state government has taken notice of the corona cases in Ahmednagar. The district administration also informed that 100 per cent of tests will be done and people will be quarantined in village schools.Also Read - Viral Pics From Mussoorie Send Covid Alert, Uttarakhand Caps Hotel Occupancy at 50%

As per the latest updates, the coronavirus cases started increasing in Ahmednagar since last week of June, but the number of cases in Parner Taluka remained relatively high. It could be because of people coming from Mumbai, locals said. Also Read - WHO Chief Scientist's Warning on Coronavirus: 'Pandemic Isn't Slowing Down'

District Collector Dr Rajendra Bhosale visited Parner Taluka and the lockdown measures were announced after his visit to the village. Also Read - When Can Delhi Impose Total Lockdown? Kejriwal Government's Colour-coded Plan Explained

Speaking to Maharashtra Times, Tehsildar Jyoti Deore said that the talukas where the lockdown has been imposed include Nighoj, Patharwadi, Dhotre, Takli Dhokeshwar, Wadgaon Gund, Shirsule, Raitale, Lonimavla, Bhalvani, Pimpri Jalsen, Jamgaon, Patharwadi, Jawala, Hattalankhindi, Pimpalgaon Rotha, Loni Haveli, Pokhari, Vanakute. Moreover, strict lockdown has been imposed in Khadakwadi, Savargaon and Valvane villages.

List of fresh guidelines:

Issuing fresh guidelines, the district administration said for the next eight days, only drug stores, vegetable, milk and agricultural service centers will open in the village. However, no wedding, birthday, inauguration or any other ceremony will be held in these villages. Visitors from outside will be kept in isolation centres at the school for seven days. The villagers, who work as drivers in various places, will stay in isolation at the school instead of staying at home in the village. Teachers will not leave Gramsevak Talathi headquarters. One hundred percent family inspection and corona tests will be conducted in each ward. Patients found to have symptoms will be forcibly brought to COVID Care centres. Crimes will be filed against those who walk around without masks. Those who do not behave in a consistent manner will be prosecuted without giving any further understanding.

Corona cases in Parner taluka: As per updates, Parner taluka has the highest number of corona cases in the district for the last several days. At present there are more than 450 patients undergoing treatment in the taluka. So far, about 200 people in the taluka have died due to corona. Even in the month of July, Parner has the highest number of patients in the district for most of the day.

Ajit Pawar on Lockdown norms: On the other hand, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday urged people who have taken both doses of coronavirus vaccines to continue adhering to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and cautioned against crowding at tourist places. “I would like to request all such people to kindly continue to use masks, maintain physical distancing and hand hygiene,” Pawar said.

Corona cases in Maharashtra: Maharashtra on Friday recorded 8,992 new cases and 200 fatalities while 10,458 patients recovered from the infection. Out of 1,12,231 active COVID-19 cases across the state, the highest – 17,636 – are in Pune district, followed by Thane and Mumbai with 16,630 and 11,269 patients, respectively.

Mumbai recorded 596 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 7,26,633, while the death toll increased to 15,599 with the addition of 13 fresh fatalities, the official said.

The official said 342 new cases were reported in Pune municipal limits, which took the tally to 4,97,668, while the death toll increased to 8,487 after three patients succumbed to the infection in the city.

According to the official, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 14, 227, 61, 38 and nine new COVID-19 cases, respectively.