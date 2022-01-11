Maharashtra Lockdown News Today: To curb the COVID spread, the district administration in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Tuesday imposed Section 144 and issued prohibitory orders for over 50 tourist spots in the region. Issuing an order, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh stated that prohibitory orders have been issued under section 144 of CrPC for tourist spots in Maval, Mulshi, Haveli, Ambegaon, Junnar, Bjor, and Velha tehsils of the district.Also Read - More Research Needed On COVID Vaccine Efficacy Against Omicron, Says WHO

As per a report by news agency PTI, the order from the Pune district administration covers popular tourist spots such as Bhushi dam near Lonavala, Lavasa, Temghar dam, Panshet, Khadakwasla dam, and forts including Sinhagad, Shivneri, Torna, Lohgad, and several other locations frequented by tourists.

On why the prohibitory order was issued, the district administration said the people visit these tourist spots in large numbers and the footfall increases during weekends, and guidelines regarding social distancing and masks are not followed.

Corona cases: The development comes after the Pune district on Monday recorded 5,172 COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 16 per cent, raising the tally of infections to 11,95,329.

“A total of 3,067 cases were reported in Pune city, 1,276 in Pimpri Chinchwad, and 829 cases in rural and cantonment areas. Two deaths took the toll in the district to 19,270. The active tally stands at 28,201, of which 1,507 are in hospital,” a health official said.

Omicron cases: It must be noted that Maharashtra on Sunday had reported 207 new cases of the Omicron variant, taking the state’s overall tally of such patients to 1,216. Sangli reported 57 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by 40 in Mumbai, 22 in Pune city, 21 in Nagpur, 15 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 12 in Thane city, 8 in Kolhapur, 6 in Amravati, and 5 in Osmanabad. Buldhana and Akola each added four such cases, Gondia 3, while Nandurbar, Satara, and Gadchiroli added 2 Omicron cases. Aurangabad, Latur, Jalna, and Mira Bhayander added one case each.

Of the 207 new cases of the Omicron variant, 155 have been reported by the BJ medical college and 52 by the National Institute of Virology, the statement said.

Mumbai has a total of 606 Omicron cases as of now, while 223 were reported so far in Pune city, 68 in Pimpri Chinchwad, Sangli 59, Nagpur 51, Thane city 48, Pune rural 32, Kolhapur 18, Panvel 17, Osmanabad 11, Navi Mumbai and Satara 10 each, Amravati 9, Kalyan Dombivali 7, Buldhana and Vasai Virar 6 each, Bhiwandi and Akola 5 each. Nanded, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Mira Bhayander and Gondia each have three such cases. Ahmednagar, Gadchiroli, Latur, Nandurbar each have 2 cases, and Jalna and Raigad one such case.