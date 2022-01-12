Mumbai: India, over the past few months, has witnessed an unprecedented spike in the Covid cases. The omicron variant spurred an explosion in fresh cases, prompting the authorities to re-impose stern curbs that were lifted earlier owing to the waning second coronavirus wave. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government had also imposed a slew of restrictions to keep the situation under check. However, the authorities are now in no mood to impose further curbs in the state.Also Read - Arunachal Pradesh Imposes Night Curfew, Orders Closure of Schools, Colleges Spiralling Covid Cases | Full Guidelines Here

According to a News 18 report quoting sources, no further restrictions will be imposed across Maharashtra and the cabinet will discuss the situation on Wednesday. The medical experts of the state suggested that there is no need for further restrictions and the already imposed stricter norms like night curfew will continue as usual.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also suggested the numbers of COVID-19 cases and its fast-spreading variant Omircon were slowing coming down in the city. However, she appealed to the citizens to follow the covid guidelines set by the government to contain the spread of the virus. In a recorded video message issued by the mayor's office, Pednekar said out of those who died due to COVID-19 so far since February 2021, 94 per cent people were unvaccinated.

The Maharashtra capital on Tuesday reported 11,647 new COVID-19 cases, a drop of 2,001 from the previous day and fourth straight day of downward trend, taking the tally to 9,39,867, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On Wednesday, Pednekar said the number of COVID-19 and Omicron cases reported daily is going down, but at the same time it is necessary that everyone should get vaccinated against the disease.

“Everyone should get vaccinated. Be vaccinated,” Pednekar appealed to people. She also said that even if vaccinated people get infected, they develop mild synonyms.

After the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, Mumbai reported its highest-ever 20,971 cases on January 7 this year and since then, the number of daily infections has been declining.

Mumbai had reported 20,318 last Saturday, 19,474 on Sunday and 13,648 on Monday. The highest daily case count during the second wave was 11,163, recorded on April 4, 2021.