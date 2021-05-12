Mumbai: Looking at the demand of locals and state ministers for a complete lockdown in the state, the Maharashtra government is most likely to take a decision on the matter on Wednesday. This was announced by health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday. There is a rising demand that the full lockdown in Maharashtra should be extended by 2 more weeks. It must be noted that the existing lockdown under the ‘Break The Chain’ order will end at 7 AM, May 15. Also Read - Delhi Airport To Shut Operations At T2 Terminal From May 17 Midnight

Tope said that the state government in the cabinet meeting will review the situation and decide on whether to extend these lockdown-like measures or not. He further added that the state government is stressing on tracking, tracing and treating COVID-19 patients to curb the outbreak. Also Read - Karnataka Reports 39,510 Fresh COVID Cases, 22,584 Discharges in Last 24 Hours

Moreover, Tope also said that the state government is considering pausing vaccination drive temporarily for 18-44 age group due to shortage of vaccines. “2.75 lakh vaccine doses left for this group, that’ll be used for 45 years & above group now. Administering 2nd dose is priority,” he said. Also Read - Class 12 Student From West Bengal Develops Unique Mask, Claims It Can Kill Coronavirus

The move to extend the full lockdown comes at a time when Maharashtra reported 40,956 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a sharp rise from 37,236 logged a day ago, taking the tally to 51,79,929, while 793 more patients succumbed to the infection.

On Monday, the number of daily coronavirus cases (37,236) in the state had dropped below 40,000 for the first time since March 31. A day later, the state recorded a jump of 3,720 cases to again breach the 40,000-mark.

With 40,956 COVID-19 infections, the states caseload increased to 51,79,929, while 793 deaths upped the fatality count to 77,191.

Of the 793 fatalities, 403 had occurred in the past 48 hours, while 170 took place last week and 220 people died before the last week, but were added to the toll on Tuesday, the health department said.

Mumbai saw 1,717 new cases, taking the tally to 6,79,129, while the overall fatality count rose to 13,906 with 51 new deaths. On the other hand, the Nashik administrative division reported 6,482 cases and 141 deaths on Tuesday. A majority of the infections were reported from Nashik city (1,069) and Ahmednagar district (2,851). The Pune division reported a surge in cases with Pune rural areas accounting for 3,643 cases out of the divisions total count of 11,191.