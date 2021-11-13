Thane: Keeping in mind the possible COVID third wave, the Thane Municipal Corporation on Saturday imposed fresh curbs and restricted unvaccinated passengers from using the public buses. The order was issued by city Mayor Naresh Mhaske on Saturday. The fresh order comes days after the Thane civic body said its employees who have not taken even one dose of the vaccine will not be paid salaries.Also Read - From Netherlands to Austria: Full List of Countries That Have Imposed Lockdown/Fresh Restrictions Amid Rising Corona Cases

In the order, the Thane Mayor said that in a bid to meet the target of a cent per cent vaccination by November-end, adopting various measures has become absolutely necessary. Also Read - California, Colorado And New Mexico Expand Covid Vaccine Booster Access

He said that if anyone is found to be not vaccinated then the civic body gets them vaccinated immediately at their centres. “Those travelling in the civic-run buses are required to carry with them a proof of vaccination or the universal travel pass, or else they will not be allowed to board these buses,” the order stated. Also Read - Reduce Gap Between Doses of Covishield, Innoculate Kids & Allow Booster Shots: How Kerala Plans to Control Rising Corona Cases

It must be noted that till Friday, over 86,00,118 people were vaccinated in the Thane district and total of 56,00,856 of them had received the first jab and 29,99,262 were administered the second jab, as per the figures provided by the TMC.

Earlier this week, the Thane Mayor said that the employees who have not taken even one dose of vaccine against COVID-19 will not be paid salaries. Moreover, the municipality has also decided to close two major COVID hospitals, one at Balkum and another at the Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad stadium, at Kausa in Mumbra. This decision has been taken following the fall in the number of COVID-19 cases in Thane.

Thane on Saturday recorded 130 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the total tally to 5,67,409. As the virus claimed the life of two more patients, the death toll in the district rose to 11,551. The mortality rate is 2.03 per cent

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,280 while the death toll is 3,289.

On the other hand, Maharashtra on Friday reported 925 new coronavirus cases and 41 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 66,22,345 and the death toll to 1,40,576.

A total of 945 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,65,893, leaving the state with 12,290 active cases, the health department said.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 97.64 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, it said, adding that with 1,16,799 samples being examined, the number of tests conducted in the state went up to 6,37,47,431.

Mumbai district reported the highest 257 new infections, followed by Pune district with 96 cases. Among the state’s eight circles, (each consisting of a set of districts), Mumbai circle recorded the highest 461 cases during the day, followed by 264 in the Pune region.

(With inputs from agencies)