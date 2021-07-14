Mumbai: Looking at the possible threat of the COVID third wave, Maharashtra Health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the lockdown restrictions in the state will not be relaxed anytime soon. He said this soon after the state cabinet meeting on the COVID review was concluded. Notably, the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday was expected to decide on easing restrictions, but no such decision has been taken by the state government due to the COVID third wave threat. As per the latest announcement from Rajesh Tope, the current restrictions in Maharashtra will continue and those who have taken two doses of vaccine will now be able to enter the state from outside.Also Read - Maharashtra Vaccination Update: BMC to Vaccinate Pregnant Women from Tomorrow at 35 Centres

Threat of COVID third wave: Saying that the Indian Medical Association has warned of a third wave in the country, Rajesh Tope said that the state will proceed cautiously considering the potential dangers ahead. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: THIS District Has Imposed 6-Day Full Lockdown Amid Covid Spike

He made it clear that no decision has been taken to relax the restrictions in the state and added that in view of the possibility of a third wave, no relaxation will be made in the rules and regulations regarding COVID. He further added that efforts are being made on various fronts to prevent the third wave of corona in the state. Also Read - West Bengal Extends Lockdown Till July 30, Kolkata Metro To Operate 5 Days A Week With 50% Capacity | Check Full List of Guidelines Here

Vaccine drive: Informing that the pace of vaccination is good, he said that the state is focused on increasing it further. He also added that the state is expected to get crores of vaccines in August. He also added that another 1,000 doctors will be recruited to deal with the third wave. It will be advertised next week, he said.

No need of RT-PCR report: Rajesh Tope also announced that If people are travelling to Maharashtra by air and have taken both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, then they will no longer be required to show a negative RT-PCR test report at the airport. He said such passengers will however have to carry vaccination certificates for both the doses.

“Passengers who have taken two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine can land at any airport in Maharashtra without showing a negative RT-PCR report. However, they should have certificates stating they have taken both the doses,” Tope said.

Lockdown in Sangli: Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government imposed a six-day complete lockdown in Sangli city and rural areas. The order was issued on Tuesday (July 13) by District Collector Abhijit Chaudhary.

“We are going to implement the lockdown strictly to check the spread of the virus,” said Nitin Kapadnis, Municipal Commissioner of Sangli, Miraj and Kupwad Municipal Corporation. “The order has been issued by the district collector and it will be applicable across the district,” he added.

The move was taken as Sangli district was recording 1,000-1,200 COVID-19 cases daily and this is the reason why the district administration has decided to impose strict lockdown.

Corona cases: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 7,243 new coronavirus cases and 196 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections to 61,72,645 and death toll to 1,26,220. As many as 10,978 patients were discharged from hospitals since Monday evening, taking the number of recovered cases to 59,38,734.

State capital Mumbai recorded 454 new COVID-19 cases, taking the city’s case tally to 7,28,644, while the death toll increased to 15,644 with eight fatalities. Nashik division’s caseload increased by 704 and it also reported nine deaths. Pune division recorded 2,058 new cases. Out of 47 deaths reported in the Pune division, 29 took place in the Satara district alone.

The Kolhapur division added 2,514 COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths, of which 21 deaths were from the rural parts of Kolhapur while Ratnagiri and rural parts of Sangli district reported 11 and 13 deaths, respectively. The Aurangabad division reported 66 new COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths. COVID-19 caseload in Latur division increased by 341 while the region reported four deaths.