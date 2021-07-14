Mumbai: Amid warnings of a third wave of pandemic, Sangli city and adjoining rural areas in Maharashtra reported a spike of COVID-19 cases, enforcing a strict lockdown across the district from Wednesday. District Collector Abhijit Chaudhary announced the order on Tuesday, noting that the administration will observe the duration of the lockdown period closely.Also Read - West Bengal Extends Lockdown Till July 30, Kolkata Metro To Operate 5 Days A Week With 50% Capacity | Check Full List of Guidelines Here

"We are going to implement the lockdown strictly to check the spread of the virus. The order has been issued by the district collector and it will be applicable across the district," said Nitin Kapadnis, Municipal Commissioner of Sangli, Miraj and Kupwad Municipal Corporation.

Over the last few days, Sangli district has been recording 1,000-1,200 cases on a daily basis. As per the order, all non-essential shops will be shut during the lockdown period. Only essential shops like grocery stores, dairy shops and pharmacies will remain open from 7 am to 4 pm.

“It is observed that overcrowding is taking place with roadside hawkers. Therefore, we have shut them down,” the district collector said. Weekly markets will also remain closed in the district.

Moreover, the administration has imposed a cap of 25 persons at weddings. Flouting these COVID-19 guidelines can lead to a fine of up to Rs 50,000.