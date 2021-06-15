Maharashtra Lockdown Latest News: The Maharashtra government recently unlocked the state in a phased manner after the coronavirus cases started going down. The shopping malls and other economic activities resumed in Pune, while tourist spots in Palghar opened after the state government announced the unlock guidelines. However, the full lockdown in the state may return if the cases rise again. An indication in this regard has been given by Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Vijay Vadettiwar. Also Read - COVID-19 Travel Updates, June 15: Now You Can Travel to These Indian States And Union Territories

Speaking to Mumbai Live, the state disaster management minister said that a decision regarding imposing the lockdown in the state will be taken in the next 8 days when the state will review the coronavirus situation in the state.

Giving further details, the minister also stated that drastic steps could be taken regarding the lockdown and strict restrictions could be imposed again.

The statement from the minister comes as some of the districts in the state are witnessing a spurt in COVID cases again. These districts were given relaxations after the positive rate was below 5 percent recently.

The shopping malls and shops opened in Pune on June 14, whereas hotels remained open till 10 PM. The positivity rate of Pune is 11.11 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy is 13 per cent.

Recently, Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar had said that the from June 14, till new figures come about positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy, Pune will get more relaxations like Level 1 districts where shops and malls have been allowed to remain open till 7 PM and hotels can remain open till 10 PM.

Likewise, the Palghar district administration also opened the district for public and tourists. With improvement in Covid-19 pandemic situation, people in the region were able to visit locations like dams, waterfalls, lakes and beaches.

The development comes at a time when Maharashtra on Monday reported 8,129 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day count since March 2, taking the state’s tally to 59,17,121, while 200 more deaths pushed the toll to 1,12,696.

As per updates from the health department of the state, the rise in fresh coronavirus cases was the lowest since March 2, when 7,863 infections were reported in the state. Mumbai reported 530 new cases and 19 deaths, taking the tally to 7,16,190 and the toll to 15,202, the department said.

The Nashik division reported 787 COVID-19 cases, including 429 in Ahmednagar district 216 in Nashik district. The Pune division registered 1,804 cases, including 599 in Satara district, the statement said.

The Kolhapur division recorded 3,027 cases, including 810 in Kolhapur district, 657 in Ratnagiri district and 666 in Sangli district.

The Aurangabad division logged in 197 coronavirus cases, the Latur division 433, the Akola division 309 and the Nagpur division reported 115 cases of the viral infection, the statement said.