Mumbai Lockdown News: As COVID-19 cases continue to decline across Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued revised guidelines for the city, permitting grounds, gardens, beaches, and seafronts to open till 10 PM on all days. In a notification, the BMC, however, has asked people to adhere to COVID-19 regulations like social distancing, use of masks. The civic body has warned that the actions will be taken if the COVID-19 protocols would not be followed.

The development comes days after the government allowed fully vaccinated people (who have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine) to travel on local trains. Employees in essential services, and the Government, Semi-Government employees have been allowed to travel by local trains irrespective of Covid vaccination.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra govt had eased lockdown restrictions in 25 districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate was low.