Mumbai: Maharashtra government has decided to allow amusement parks to reopen and restaurants to stay open for longer hours, reported news agency ANI. The decision was taken during a meeting of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with the state Covid Task Force this afternoon.

"After meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Covid task force, it has been decided to extend the timing of the restaurants and shops. It has also been decided to open amusement parks from 22nd October. The parks can be operated except for water rides," the Maharashtra CMO said in a statement.

"The issue of vaccination to children also discussed in the meeting. CM instructed the Health Department to be in touch with Central government to keep the stock of the vaccination for children ready," it further added.

(With inputs from ANI)