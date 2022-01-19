Mumbai: Fuelled by Omicron variant, India has been witnessing a major surge in the Covid cases over the past few weeks. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has been registering the highest number of fresh cases in the country. However, Mumbai, on the other hand, has been reporting a decline in the cases. On Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed the Bombay High Court that the situation in the financial capital is “under control” and there is no reason for citizens to panicAlso Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Cancels 385 Trains Today Due To Operational Reasons, Foggy Weather

"Yes, everything is in control now. Cases are coming down," senior counsel Anil Sakhre told the bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik. "The number of positive cases had peaked at 20,000 around 6 to 9 January. But on 15 January, the cases had come down to 10,000 and for the last three days, they have come down to 7,000," added Sakhre.

To recall. owning to the ebbing covid second wave, many states, including Maharashtra, had lifted the stern curbs which were imposed earlier to contain the spread of the virus.

As per the data available till January 15, there were 84,352 active cases in the city, of which 7 per cent patients needed hospitalisation, 3 per cent needed oxygen support and 0.7 per cent required ventilator support, Sakhre told HC.

The counsel submitted a detailed note on behalf of the civic body with details of active cases, oxygen supply, stock of medicines, hospital beds available etc.

“We have adequate oxygen supply; hospital beds are available. There is no reason for any panic,” Sakhre said.

The bench then asked if the civic body was saying that the situation in Mumbai was totally under control? To which, the senior counsel replied in the affirmative.

The civic body made the submissions while the court was hearing a public interest litigation on several issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the management of the state’s resources for controlling the same.

The petitioner’s counsel Atharva Dandekar told the court that while the BMC seemed to have risen to the occasion and was doing a fine job at managing the infections in the city, the state government must also submit details of positive cases, resources available etc., for the entire state.

The bench agreed with Dandekar’s submission and directed that the state must submit these details by January 25.

The High Court also directed the civic body to update its note and submit the same by January 25.