Maharashtra Lockdown: As coronavirus cases went down significantly, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday relaxed the lockdown curbs in the state further and allowed the restaurants and eateries to function till 12 AM midnight. Issuing fresh guidelines, the state government said all other establishments that have been allowed to function by the government may be allowed to function till 11 PM.

"Local DDMA may restrict these timings further if so deemed fit due to any local requirements but shall not relax it further without the consent of SDMA," the order signed by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte stated.