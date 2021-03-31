Mumbai: At a time when the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government spoke in different voices on imposing fresh lockdown in Maharashtra, state’s health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the state should brace for stricter rules. He said that the state government is planning to impose more restrictions in places where there is crowding. Also Read - 85 Per Cent Of New COVID Cases in India Reported From 8 States. Complete List Here

Restrictions for crowded places: “Government thinking of imposing more restrictions on all those places which are prone to crowding,” he said. The health minister further hinted that the shopping malls, gyms, theatres across the state may shut or may face restrictions. However, he said that imposing a lockdown in the state is the last option for the state government. Also Read - 25 Students At IIT Jodhpur Test Covid Positive, Institute’s G3 Block Declared Containment Zone

Notably, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Sunday asked officials to prepare a plan for implementation of a lockdown in the state which will have a minimum impact on the economy. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: CBSE Makes Big Announcement For Students Who Test COVID Positive This Exam Season

“There is nothing wrong in considering the lockdown but it would create a lot of problems,” Tope had told news agency PTI. “Imposition of a lockdown will affect the people adversely. We do not want people to suffer,” he said.

Night curfew not helpful for hospitality sector: On the other hand, the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) along with Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) has demanded relaxation of the curbs for restaurants in the state.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the association has said that the actual business for a restaurant starts after 8 PM and the night curfew from 8 PM is as good as shutting down the businesses. Moreover, the associations have said that many businesses will soon permanently shut down and will lead to huge job losses.

Govt must inform before imposing lockdown: On Tuesday, senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said the government must compensate for the loss of wages by direct cash transfer in case a lockdown is imposed. However, he claimed that the Centre had imposed a nationwide lockdown last year, in March, without any prior preparation, which impacted the economy of the country and over three crore people were pushed below the poverty line.

“Before implementing lockdown, the people should be given prior intimation, the lockdown period should be minimum, compensate the loss of wages by direct cash transfer. If need be MLALAD and MPLAD (local area development) funds can be diverted,” Chavan said.

On the other hand, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday said that the second of Covid-19 has begun in Mumbai even as the city reported 91,000 Covid-19 cases in 49 days. He further said 7,4000 people are asymptomatic, while 17,000 are showing symptoms of Covid-19 and 50 per cent have mild symptom.