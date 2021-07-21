Pune: Even though the lockdown in the state has not been lifted fully due to the COVID third wave, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday made a big statement saying that people who have received both the jabs of coronavirus vaccines should be allowed to “go out” in a phased manner. He also stated that he was going to discuss the matter with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray soon.Also Read - Mumbai Covid-19 vaccination Update: Vaccination to Resume From This Date After Stocks Arrive

“In my opinion those who have received two shots of COVID-19 vaccines should be allowed to go out, in a phased manner. I will speak with the CM on this subject in the next two days,” he said. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: Ashwini Vaishnaw to Make Statement on Pegasus Case in Rajya Sabha Tomorrow

However, the deputy CM did not give details on what exactly he meant by ‘people going out’. While strict restrictions are in place across the state, there is no curfew at the moment. In Pune and some other districts people are not allowed to visit tourist spots. Also Read - Not Appropriate to Say COVID Third Wave Will Hit Children More: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Saying that the next 100 to 120 days are very crucial, he said that everyone should follow the rules in true letter and spirit during this period.

Central team in Maharashtra: On Tuesday, a Central team from Delhi visited Maharashtra’s Kolhapur and Sangli districts to study the progress of Covid containment measures and has suggested a total lockdown. As per a report by Indian Express, the Central team said these two are among the state’s top districts of concern. The expert team was surprised to understand that the transmission of the virus in the two districts showed no signs of stopping despite several measures being undertaken.

Corona cases: On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 8,159 new cases and 165 fresh fatalities, taking the infection tally to 62,37,755 and the death toll to 1,30,918.

As per updates, as many as 7,839 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 60,08,750. The state has 94,745 COVID-19 patients under treatment. Mumbai recorded 430 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,32,582, while the death toll increased to 15,800 with the addition of 13 fresh fatalities.

The wider Pune region reported 2,843 new COVID-19 cases and 38 fatalities, taking the infection tally to 14,72,164 and the death toll to 28,174. Kolhapur region reported 2,585 new COVID-19 cases, while Nashik, Latur, Nagpur,Akola and Aurangabad regions witnessed 724, 358, 47, 43 and 108 new infections, respectively.