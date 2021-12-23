Maharashtra Omicron News Today: The Maharashtra Health Department on Thursday said the state has reported 1,179 new Covid-19 cases. In a worrying surge, Maharashtra has added 23 more Omicron infected patients to the tally. It must be noted that the state had on Wednesday recorded a sharp rise in Covid cases with 1,201 new infections reported in a day.Also Read - Amid Omicron Scare, Madhya Pradesh Imposes Night Curfew From 11 PM to 5 AM | Details Here

Till now, a total of 88 patients have been infected with the Omicron variant in the state. As per the updates, the Omicron cases were reported from Pune (13), Mumbai (5), Osmanabad (2), Thane(1), Nagpur (1) and Mira Bhayandar (1). Also Read - Over 100 Of 236 Omicron Patients Recovered From COVID-19 In India | Key Points

Maharashtra | In view of rising numbers of COVID19 and #Omicron cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with the COVID19 Task Force today at 10 pm via video conferencing: Public Relations Room (Chief Minister's Secretariat) (File pic) pic.twitter.com/Zbv8ikvVGk — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

According to the updates from health department, over 76,373 patients are under home quarantine at present and 899 people are under institutional quarantine. Moreover, 17 deaths were reported in the state today due to COVID, taking the case fatality rate in the state to 2.12%.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Mumbai detected 602 fresh Covid cases and one death in the past 24 hours showing an upward trajectory that has concerned many.

Maharashtra reports 1,179 new #COVID19 cases, 615 recoveries and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. 23 more patients have been found to be infected by Omicron. Till date, a total of 88 patients infected with the #Omicron variant have been reported in the state pic.twitter.com/NxIlH4N6KC — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

However, it is being speculated that the Maharashtra government may impose lockdown-like curbs in the state to prevent further spread of the new variant. In the regard, the Chief Minister’s Office in a notification stated that CM Uddhav Thackeray will hold a review meeting with the COVID Task Force today at 10 PM via video conferencing. During the meeting, crucial decision on lockdown or restrictions might be taken. The meeting carries importance as Omicron cases continue to rise in the state.

On December 22, no new case of the Omicron variant was reported in Maharashtra, a day after the state saw 11 such infections. “No new case of Omicron variant was reported in the state today. Till date, a total of 65 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state,” the health department said in a bulletin.

Since December 1, a total of 1,50,153 international travellers have arrived in the state from overseas. Of these, 21,809 patients were from ‘at-risk’ countries and RT-PCR test was conducted on all of them.