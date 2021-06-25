Palghar: Apart from the second wave of the COVID pandemic, the Maharashtra government has also tightened the COVID guidelines after New Delta Plus Variant cases were detected in the state. At this time, the state government has taken action against 241 people for violating the guidelines and gathering at Aseri Ghat in Palghar on weekend. As per updates from Palghar Additional SP Prakash Gaikwad, over 242 people gathered in large numbers at Aseri Ghat in Palghar on weekend. Also Read - Over 50 Cases Of Delta Plus Variant Detected From 45,000 Samples Across India, Says Centre

"Flouting COVID19 guidelines, people in large numbers gathered at Aseri Ghat in Palghar on weekend. FIR registered against 241 people," Prakash Gaikwad told news agency ANI.

Maharashtra | Flouting COVID19 guidelines, people in large numbers gathered at Aseri Ghat in Palghar on weekend. FIR registered against 241 people: Prakash Gaikwad, Additional SP. (Visuals were taken on Sunday, June 20) pic.twitter.com/4pWe4aJbxd — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2021

Keeping in view, the cases of the New Delta Plus Variant in Maharashtra, the state government on Friday announced restrictions in administrative units irrespective of weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy percentage.

The state government said that the weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests, and not rapid antigen or other tests.

As per the fresh guidelines, the restrictions in administrative units will remain at a level not below 3. The fresh notification amends the five-level unlock plan announced by the Maharashtra government earlier this month.

Delta plus cases have been found in Ratnagiri, Jalgaon and some other districts of the state, requiring stricter curbs, the notification said, adding state-level trigger means that irrespective of the weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy, level 3 restrictions will continue in administrative units till the district disaster management authority takes a call to withdraw them, according to the notification.

Full list of guidelines:

Essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 PM on all days Non-essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 PM on weekdays. Restaurants will be allowed dine-in facility with 50 per cent capacity till 4 PM on weekdays. Use of suburban trains will be only for medical staff and personnel engaged in essential services. Gyms and salons will remain open till 4 PM at 50 per cent capacity. Flying squads will enforce COVID-19-appropriate behaviour among people and impose fines for violations.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 9,844 new COVID-19 cases, and crossed the grim milestone of 60 lakh, while 197 patients succumbed to the infection. The state’s total caseload now stands at 60,07,431.

In the Mumbai division, comprising the city and its satellite towns, there were 2,312 cases and 47 deaths, of which 31 were added by Raigad district alone. This took the cumulative caseload in the region to 15,83,950 and the death toll to 31,581, it said.

The Nashik division reported 748 cases and 12 deaths, the health department said. The Pune division recorded 2,465 infections and 40 fatalities, of which 26 came from Satara district alone, the statement said.

The Kolhapur division reported 3,516 new cases and 74 deaths, of which rural parts of Kolhapur accounted for 22 fatalities followed by 16 from Ratnagiri. Kolhapur city added 14 fresh deaths.