Maharashtra Lockdown Update: As Maharashtra continued to report a decline in fresh Covid-19 cases, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has decided to reopen schools and places of worship in the state from the first week of October. After a hiatus of 19 months, normal classes will resume in the state for students of classes 5 to 12 in rural areas, and from classes 8 to 12 in urban areas. Until now schools were conducting physical classes only in those areas which were reporting relatively fewer COVID-19 cases. Physical classes would not resume yet for standards 1st to 7th in urban areas and standards 1st to 4th in rural areas. “Though schools will reopen in the entire state, there is no compulsion for students to attend physical classes. Consent of parents will be necessary if they want to attend,” said state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. She asserted that the decision was taken after consulting health officials as well as the state government’s COVID-19 task force.Also Read - Fact Check: India Under COVID-19 Lockdown Till October 30? Know Truth Behind The Viral Claim Here

Besides, the Thackeray government has also allowed religious places to reopen their doors for devotees from October 7. The reopening of the places of worship coinciding with the first day of Navratri, one of the major festivals in the country. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) released by the state government mandate the use of face masks, ensuring social distancing and makes the provision of thermal scanning, hand wash, and hand sanitisers compulsory. The guidelines also advise persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years to stay home. Also Read - Maharashtra: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Nutan Villa Building in Mumbai's Khar, 8 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who made the announcement, urged people not to drop guard and continue COVID-19-appropriate behaviour in view of a possible third wave of the pandemic. “All religious places will be opened from October 7 (when 9-day Navrati festival starts) in the state. The Maharashtra government has prepared itself for a third wave, but with all precautions, the state is allowing relaxations in various activities”, Thackeray said, adding that the coronavirus threat still persists. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Important Update: Central Railway to Hold 10-hour Mega Block Between Kalwa and Mumbra

Maharashtra Lockdown: Here’s the updated list of what’s open and what’s shut

Restaurants are permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 10 PM, take away services are allowed 24*7. All staff must be fully vaccinated.

Marriages are allowed but only 100 people can attend the function at closed premises and 200 maximum at open-air premises.

Local train services are available for fully vaccinated passengers and frontline, essential service workers. All essential and non-essential shops can operate on all 7 days till 10 pm. All employees must be fully vaccinated.

Gyms, yoga centres, salons, spas, beauty parlours can operate at 50 per cent capacity till 10 am on all days, staff should be fully vaccinated.

Private offices, too, have been allowed to operate 24 hours a day at 25% of total employee strength.

Religious places are allowed to open from October 7

Schools for students of classes 5 to 12 in rural areas, and from classes 8 to 12 in urban areas are also allowed to reopen from next month.

COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra yesterday reported 3,286 new coronavirus cases and 51 deaths which took the state’s infection tally to 65,37,843 and death toll to 1,38,776. With 3,933 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered cases rose to 63,57,012.

Maharashtra now has 39,491 active cases. There are 2,58,653 people in-home quarantine and another 1,462 in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.23 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.