Mumbai: As Maharashtra continues to witness a decline in fresh COVID-19 infections, the state advisor on COVID has reportedly recommended further relaxation in curbs while keeping a close eye on daily cases, positivity rates, and bed occupancy. There have been demands from various sectors of society to ease lockdown restrictions as almost all businesses were hit hard by it. Notably, a five-level plan to unlock Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by COVID came into force last month, following which relaxations were given in several districts (based on the positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds).Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: Districts With Low Weekly Positivity Rate May Get More Relaxations From Next Week | Read Details

“Shops can stay open for longer hours” Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News 2021: These 2 Districts Likely to go Under Total Shutdown as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise

Meanwhile, speaking to a leading portal, Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to the state on Covid-19 management has asked the government to give some relaxation as cases have dropped. “Timings of the shops can be extended from the closing time of 4 pm along with an emphasis on vaccination of those working in these establishments”, Hindustan Times quoted Salunkhe as saying. Also Read - Maharashtra Unlock News Today: Raigad to Remain Under Level 4 of COVID-19 Curbs

Earlier, Maharashtra Minister Rajesh Tope had stated that districts with a low weekly positivity rate could get some relaxation from the lockdown-like restrictions in coming weeks. However, he had clarified that the exception would be made only for districts with fewer fatalities and a positivity rate of 0.1% to 0.2%. “Districts with a weekly positivity rate (WPR) of around 5% would continue to remain under restrictions, he told Times of India.

“Local Train Services Can Resume But…”