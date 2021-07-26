When asked about the resumption of local trains services for general public, the Covid task force member opined that those fully vaccinated can be allowed to commute. “Suburban services can be opened in a gradual way with stringent Covid-19 guidelines”, he added.
Earlier, MNS Supremo Raj Thackeray had written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to resume the local train services for general public, particularly for those who have have completed their vaccination (taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine). He also asked the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra to provide relaxations in coronavirus-induced restrictions in a bid to provide relief to the general public.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had also stated that it is planning to relax restrictions in local trains for those fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in the second phase of the unlocking.
COVID Cases Witness Significant Decline in Maharashtra
The state yesterday reported 6,843 new coronavirus positive cases and 123 fatalities, raising the overall tally to 62,64,922 and the toll to 1,31,552. Maharashtra’s case recovery rate now stands at 96.33 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.09 per cent.