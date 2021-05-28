Pune: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, the Maharashtra government on Friday extended lockdown-like-restrictions by 15 days but a fresh set of guidelines will be issued on June 1. This was announced by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday. The move from the state government came after the cabinet took the decision to extend the curbs on people’s movement and businesses. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till June 7, Exempts Essential Services | Check Full List of Restrictions

“As far as lockdown is concerned, 15 days’ extension has been given, but the guidelines related to it will be issued on June 1,” Tope said in Friday. However, he added that no relaxation will be given in the areas where the number of patients and positivity rate are still high and hospital bed availability is an issue. Also Read - Telangana Lockdown: CM to Announce Decision on Restrictions on May 30, Takes Action Against Guideline Violators

He added that in areas where the situation has improved, certain guidelines (easing the curbs) can be issued. He stated that the decision will be taken on June 1 on the opening of shops selling non-essential commodities. Also Read - Covid-19: Chandigarh Extends Weekend Curfew Restrictions Till THIS Date | Check Details Here

On Thursday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said the restrictions will continue in the state for time being and after June 1, it will be relaxed in a phased manner.

“In 10 to 15 districts, the positivity rate is still very high. Besides, there is the threat of the black fungus infection (found in recovering/recovered coronavirus patients),” the chief minister had stated.

However, he had made it clear that the lockdown-like curbs will not be lifted all together after June 1.

On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 21,273 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s infection tally to 56,72,180, while 425 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 92,225. Out of the 425 deaths, 267 occurred in the last 48 hours and 158 during the last week. The state also added another 459 deaths to the cumulative figure due to updating of fatality counts by various civic bodies and districts.

The Aurangabad division recorded 759 coronavirus cases and the Latur division 1,315. The Akola division witnessed 2,111 fresh infections.

The Nagpur division reported 1,021 fresh cases of coronavirus, while 44 patients succumbed to the infection of which 14 were from Wardha and 12 from Gadchiroli district, the department said.