Maharashtra Lockdown News Today: Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the state, Mumbai city guardian minister Aslam Shaikh on Saturday said the state will impose another lockdown if COVID cases continue to rise and exceed thousand in the state.

"Given the pace at which patients are growing, restrictions will have to be put in place. Restrictions on airlines are still in place. If people don't take care, the possibility of sanctions cannot be ruled out," Aslam Shaikh was quoted as saying by Free Press Journal.

However, he asserted that the state government is keeping a close watch on the situation and would take a call on the restrictions keeping in mind the prevailing situation.

On the other hand, the BMC has also warned of an impending fourth wave and announced that all Jumbo COVID facilities will be functional till at least September in Mumbai with the rising number of COVID cases.

Speaking to FPJ, General Practitioner Dr Akhtar Hussain said the danger of COVID is far from over and the pandemic is lurking round the corner and so people need to stay alert and exercise caution. He also said that a precautionary booster dose is important and cannot be avoided.

As per the data from the public health department, only 70 per cent of the 100 million people in Maharashtra who are eligible for vaccination have so far have received both doses of the vaccine and rest 30 percent of people have not yet received a second dose of the vaccine.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had urged the people of state not to lower guard and said all must use masks and maintain COVID appropriate behaviour.

It must be noted that Maharashtra was under COVID lockdown twice with the first lockdown imposed in March 2020 when the pandemic broke out in India followed by a second lockdown in 2021 during the deadly second wave.

Corona cases: On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 529 new cases of coronavirus infection but no virus-related death was recorded. The tally of infections in the state rose to 78,85,394, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,858. The state had recorded 536 new cases and zero deaths the day before.

Mumbai reported 330 new cases, followed by neighbouring Thane city with 38, Pune with 32 and Navi Mumbai with 31 cases. Mumbai circle which includes neighbouring satellite towns and municipal corporations reported 448 cases of COVID-19, while the Pune circle recorded 64 infections.